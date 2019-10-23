(CBS4) – Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen is “week-to-week” with a lower body injury suffered during the Avs game in St. Louis on Monday. Coach Jared Bednar addressed the injury Wednesday afternoon.
“I don’t think it’s going to be a four-to-six week injury. I’ll give you that,” said Bednar. “We’re hoping he’s going to be back sooner than that, but we’re just going to have to watch him and see how he’s feeling in a couple of days and what work he’s going to be able to do.”
Coach Bednar on Mikko Rantanen: “He’s week-to-week with a lower body. I should know more early next week.”#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/KvtZrurdUb
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 23, 2019
Monday’s game in St. Louis was the first regulation loss the Avs have suffered this season. It was also the end of a five-game road trip.
The Avalanche returned to the ice at Family Sports Center on Wednesday, and will play in Vegas on Friday afternoon.
Bednar said he hasn’t decided who will replace Rantanen on the first line.
“You lose any player, especially top players and it can be a little bit nerve-racking for a team, but I certainly feel good about where we’re at with the depth and the way some of our guys are playing,” said Bednar.
The Avalanche will play their next home game on Saturday night when they host the Anaheim Ducks.
You must log in to post a comment.