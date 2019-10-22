Comments
YAMPA, Colo. (CBS4)– People living in Yampa, located near Steamboat Springs, have been without running water since Saturday. That led some to be creative for finding sources of fresh water.
The Yampa town clerk said there was a problem with the valve in the water distribution line. Crews fixed the valve and began running tests on the line to check for bacteria levels.
The results of those tests are expected on Tuesday.
South Routt Elementary School and Soroco Preschool were both closed Monday due to the lack of water. According to the Steamboat Pilot, classes resumed Tuesday.
Because it snowed on Sunday, some families scooped up snow and boiled it so they could have fresh water.
