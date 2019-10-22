Comments
WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Incoming wintry weather is coinciding with Winter Park Resort turning on their snow guns. The resort started making snow on Monday.
WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Incoming wintry weather is coinciding with Winter Park Resort turning on their snow guns. The resort started making snow on Monday.
12"+ of snow this week and snow making has begun! Only 23 days until we're expected to open… ⛷️ ❄️ #WinterParkResort #VentureOut #ReadyForWinter pic.twitter.com/6LHUu5DHTW
— Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) October 21, 2019
Last summer, the resort invested millions of dollars into new pipes and snowguns including a $6 million lift.
They plan to open on Nov. 13.
RELATED: Loveland Ski Area Set To Open Friday
You must log in to post a comment.