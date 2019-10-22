  • CBS4On Air

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Incoming wintry weather is coinciding with Winter Park Resort turning on their snow guns. The resort started making snow on Monday.

Last summer, the resort invested millions of dollars into new pipes and snowguns including a $6 million lift.

Snowguns turned on at Winter Park Resort. (credit: Winter Park Resort)

They plan to open on Nov. 13.

