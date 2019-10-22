Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A Boulder company that raised a million dollars in a Kickstarter campaign is launching a new product. Sphero may sound familiar because it’s the company behind BB-8 in Star Wars.
The Sphero RVR is packed with sensors and a long-lasting battery. It can easily be programmed through a smartphone app. More advanced users can add their own parts and coding.
The high tech toy is meant to inspire students to explore STEM subjects like computers and robots. The RVR costs $250.
Sphero was co-founded by a Colorado resident and University of Northern Colorado graduate.
