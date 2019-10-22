Filed Under:Boulder News, Sphero


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A Boulder company that raised a million dollars in a Kickstarter campaign is launching a new product. Sphero may sound familiar because it’s the company behind BB-8 in Star Wars.

(credit: CBS)

The Sphero RVR is packed with sensors and a long-lasting battery. It can easily be programmed through a smartphone app. More advanced users can add their own parts and coding.

The RVR by Sphero (credit: Sphero)

The high tech toy is meant to inspire students to explore STEM subjects like computers and robots. The RVR costs $250.

The RVR by Sphero (credit: Sphero)

Sphero was co-founded by a Colorado resident and University of Northern Colorado graduate.

The RVR by Sphero (credit: Sphero)

