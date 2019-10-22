WEATHER ALERTSnow Is Coming: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Foothills, Palmer Divide
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora News, Deadly Shooting, Jaharie Wheeler, Scott Mathews


AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado Department of Corrections officer has pleaded not guilty after authorities say he fatally shot a man following a dispute about fireworks.

Scott Mathews (credit: Aurora Police)


The Aurora Sentinel reported Monday that 27-year-old Scott Mathews Jr. was charged with second-degree murder after police say he fatally shot 36-year-old Jaharie Wheeler July 4.

Authorities say the men got into a fight after Mathews and his girlfriend approached Wheeler and his girlfriend concerned their dogs would become frightened by fireworks being set off by Wheeler’s children in the apartment courtyard.

Authorities say video footage showed Wheeler pushing and punching Mathews before Mathews shot him once in the chest.

Mathews is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 16.

Authorities say Mathews worked for the state for over three years but was fired after the shooting.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments