Blue Arrow-Shooting Jamal Murray Says Nuggets Need To 'Throw First Punch'Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets talked with CBS4 about his new contract and the expectations entering the new season.

'Ran Out Of Gas': Avs Coach Jared Bednar Reflects On Loss To BluesColorado had a two-man advantage for 26 seconds and made it count when MacKinnon scored a power-play goal in the first but it wasn't enough to propel them to victory.

Connor McGovern: Broncos Offense 'Is Going To Fix' ProblemsThe Broncos are coming off a 30-6 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night football and had a long weekend after playing two games in four days.

Broncos Will Consider Trading Emmanuel Sanders, Last Super Bowl 50 Offensive PlayerWith less than 10 days to the NFL trade deadline, the Denver Broncos are all ears.

Francouz, Avalanche Skate Past Lightning: 'He Made Some Really Amazing Saves'Francouz made 44 saves, Tyson Jost had three goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the high-powered Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 Saturday night.