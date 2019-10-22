HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the Colorado’s best offensive lineman was selected to play with some of the best high school athletes in the country. Valor Christian High School offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten was recognized as a 2020 All American during a ceremony on Monday.

The four-star offensive lineman was presented with a game jersey in front of his family and friends.

“My emotions were running up and down, just thinking back to the accomplishments I’ve had in my athletic career and this is definitely the most memorable one,” Rosengarten told 247Sports. “Just being there with everyone around me, my family, my teammates and coaches, it was crazy and an emotional roller coaster. I had a lot of fun and felt honored to be recognized as one of the top football players in the country.”

The All-American Bowl takes place on January 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas and is one of the premiere high school sporting events. 100 of the nation’s best senior football players will play in the game. According to the All-American Bowl website, 380 NFL Draft picks, 144 NFL Pro Bowlers and 159 NCAA All-Americans have played in the game.

Rosengarten has earned the accolades he’s received. Standing at 6’7”, 275 pounds, he’s the nation’s No. 111 prospect, No.12 among offensive tackles, and the No. 2 prospect in the state behind Columbine High School lineman Andrew Gentry.

Rosengarten had division one offers from many major college programs including Colorado, Michigan, Oregon and Oklahoma. He verbally committed to play for the University of Washington on June 15, 2019.

“The All-American Bowl will be huge for me heading into college, just seeing the speed and skill difference,” Rosengarten said to 247Sports. “It’s going to be a fun time for me. Coach (Ed) McCaffrey calls it anti-climatic because you only get to play a quarter or a half in any All-American game. But, still, even that will make a total difference for me and it’s going to be able to gauge myself against guys that have great mobility and can pass rush. It’s a great opportunity for me to see who’s good and who’s not.”

Before Rosengarten can play in the All-American Bowl, he will need to focus on his final season at Valor Christian. The Eagles are 7-1 and ranked #3 in 5A according to CHSAA.

Valor plays ThunderRidge High School on Friday at 7 p.m.