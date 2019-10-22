DENVER (CBS4)– The developer who bought the Park Hill Golf Course property hopes to make a deal with the City of Denver to develop the space. A new state law went into effect in June that could make that deal more difficult to finalize.
The former owner, Clayton Early Learning, entered into a conservation easement with the City of Denver to keep the land a golf course. Klein thinks the city will cancel the agreement if Westside Investment Partners can bring forward a strong enough project.
The new law places restrictions on what can be done on outdoor space like the golf course.
Open space advocates believe that under the new law, which states the conversion easement cannot be terminated without a court’s okay, the Park Hill Golf Course is off limits.
“This amended law clearly applies to this land,” said Woody Garnsey with Save Open Space Denver.
Thousands of people have already signed an online petition to uphold the conservation easement.
Westside Investment Partners has also been involved in other controversial projects that later found consensus with the community like Loretto Heights in Southwest Denver.
You must log in to post a comment.