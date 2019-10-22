



– A woman whose daughter received regular medical treatment with Olivia Gant tells CBS4 that she had concerns about how Kelly Turner was treating her daughter and contacted people who could act. The woman agreed to speak on the condition that her face not be shown or name used because it could impact the treatment her own daughter is still receiving.

She verified her connection by providing a photo of her daughter and Olivia together at a hospital.

“Olivia does not deserve what was done to her. She was a sweet little girl and it’s devastating,” the woman told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger.

Turner has been indicted on 13 counts including the 2017 murder of her daughter. The mother who spoke in a silhouette interview said Turner would state symptoms about Olivia’s condition and then would change what she said frequently. She also claimed Turner would give medical advice to other parents on what treatments and medicines were working for Olivia and recommending them to other parents.

“To know you were right in this case is the worst thing you could ever have,” the mother of Olivia’s friend said.

She says she reported her concerns to people who would were able to take action.

“Did I do everything I could have for this child? You have to make an assessment of your conscience,” she said.

But the discovery that Olivia may not have been suffering from a terminal illness and that her mother collected over $500,000 in aid came only after the girl’s death. Most of the money was from Medicaid, but also from a GoFundMe page, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, a funeral home, a cemetery and others.

This mother speaking to CBS4 says she acted on her suspicions, but the system may have failed. Nevertheless she feels that she did what she could at the time.

“That still doesn’t make it right, okay and that still doesn’t bring her back,” she said with tears in her shadowed eyes.