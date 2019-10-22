Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A third Colorado ski resort will open for the season this week. Arapahoe Basin became the first ski area in North America to open for the season on Oct. 11. Keystone opened one day later, and now Loveland has announced it will open this Friday.
DENVER (CBS4) – A third Colorado ski resort will open for the season this week. Arapahoe Basin became the first ski area in North America to open for the season on Oct. 11. Keystone opened one day later, and now Loveland has announced it will open this Friday.
Loveland Ski Area will open for the 2019/20 season on Friday, October 25! Lift turn at 9:00am. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/gQMxIzgqoM
— Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) October 22, 2019
Yesterday, officials at the resort said they were on the verge of opening thanks to robust snowmaking and 10 inches of natural snow that fell over the weekend.
“Our snowmakers continue to make snow around the clock,” the ski area tweeted Monday.
You must log in to post a comment.