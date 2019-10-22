  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A third Colorado ski resort will open for the season this week. Arapahoe Basin became the first ski area in North America to open for the season on Oct. 11. Keystone opened one day later, and now Loveland has announced it will open this Friday.

Yesterday, officials at the resort said they were on the verge of opening thanks to robust snowmaking and 10 inches of natural snow that fell over the weekend.

“Our snowmakers continue to make snow around the clock,” the ski area tweeted Monday.

