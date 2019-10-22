Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police caught the man they say murdered a woman at the Blue Sky Motel on Colfax Avenue. Police responded to the scene on Oct. 18.
Police say they found 32-year-old Asha Thompson at the Big Bunny Motel across the street from the murder scene.
Police say tips from the public lead police to Thompson Tuesday morning.
Police accuse Thompson of shooting and killing 32-year-old Brittany Guern. She was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound where she later died.
Police responded to the motel near Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street on Friday night. Witnesses told police they saw four men running from the scene in different directions.
