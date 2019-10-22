BRONCOS TRADEDenver trades Emmanuel Sanders to 49ers for draft picks
Filed Under:Asha Thompson, Brittany Guern, Lakewood News, Lakewood Police


LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police caught the man they say murdered a woman at the Blue Sky Motel on Colfax Avenue. Police responded to the scene on Oct. 18.

Asha “Ace” Thompson (credit: Lakewood)

Police say they found 32-year-old Asha Thompson at the Big Bunny Motel across the street from the murder scene.

Police say tips from the public lead police to Thompson Tuesday morning.

Brittany Guern (credit: Lakewood)

Police accuse Thompson of shooting and killing 32-year-old Brittany Guern. She was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound where she later died.

blue sky motel lakewood homicide murder

Police respond to homicide investigation at the Blue Sky Motel in Lakewood. (credit: CBS)

Police responded to the motel near Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street on Friday night. Witnesses told police they saw four men running from the scene in different directions.

