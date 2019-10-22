WEATHER ALERTSnow Is Coming: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Foothills, Palmer Divide
By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Nuggets will play their season opener on Wednesday in Portland. Prior to the beginning of the regular season, CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer talked with Jamal Murray his new contract and the expectations entering the new NBA season.

Malik Beasley #25 and Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets pose for a portrait during the Denver Nuggets Media Day last month. (credit: Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

The Nuggets signed Murray to a five-year, $170 million extension in the offseason.

“It means I gotta go play,” said Murray when asked about his new deal. “It means I’ve got to go do what they did that for. I have to lead this team, go deep in the playoffs and win a championship.”

Prior to last season when they lost in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Nuggets had not made the playoffs since the 2012-2013 season.

“It’s definitely different,” Murray said when asked about entering this season with high expectations. “Last year teams slept us on and we kind of surprised them. This year we have to go out and throw the first punch.”

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets celebrates a three pointer at the Pepsi Center on Nov. 5, 2018.

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets celebrates a three pointer at the Pepsi Center on Nov. 5, 2018. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Murray also shot “blue arrows” during the interview, an ode to his signature celebration.

“It started when I was in Kentucky,” said Murray when asked about the genesis of the celebration. “College friends gave me the name and I started doing it in a game.”

The Nuggets are hoping Murray will be shooting lots of blue arrows this season and for many years to come.

