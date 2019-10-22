BRONCOS TRADEDenver trades Emmanuel Sanders to 49ers for draft picks
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News


ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)Newly traded Emmanuel Sanders says he expects he’ll be able to pick things up in the 49ers offense pretty easily, but he’ll miss the Denver fans who rooted for him and the experience of being a part of Denver’s organization.

Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday.

Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“It’s hard anytime you break up, or leave a place — it’s tough. We definitely had a great run out here in Denver. I had a lot of great times but all good things come to an end,” Sanders said from the driver’s seat of his car as he drove out of Broncos headquarters in Englewood early Tuesday afternoon.

Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field at Mile High on Oct. 17, 2019.

Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field at Mile High on Oct. 17, 2019. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Sanders said he spoke with Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who coached for San Francisco last season, and Scangarello told him they run a similar offense.

“Same offense, different concepts, but I’ll be able to pick it up easy,” Sanders said of Scangarello’s advice.

“I’m looking forward to getting out to San Fran and showcasing my talent and meeting the guys and hopefully … add my explosiveness into their system and trying to win,” he said.

Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas during the victory parade after Super Bowl 50

Emmanuel Sanders (left) and Demaryius Thomas (center) during the victory parade after Super Bowl 50 (credit: CBS)

Sanders said he’s very appreciative of all the fans who wore his jersey number in Denver and rooted for him through all these years.

“I think about the 8-year-old kid or the 12-year-old kid that has my jersey on. I’m no longer a part of the Broncos organization. For those fans out there that enjoyed watching me play and always brought energy and sent me positive messages through the ups and downs, I’m forever grateful and thankful,” Sanders said.

John Elway spoke about the trade to sports media later.

https://twitter.com/MichaelCBS4/status/1186742901323259904

