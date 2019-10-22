



Newly traded Emmanuel Sanders says he expects he’ll be able to pick things up in the 49ers offense pretty easily, but he’ll miss the Denver fans who rooted for him and the experience of being a part of Denver’s organization.

“It’s hard anytime you break up, or leave a place — it’s tough. We definitely had a great run out here in Denver. I had a lot of great times but all good things come to an end,” Sanders said from the driver’s seat of his car as he drove out of Broncos headquarters in Englewood early Tuesday afternoon.

Sanders said he spoke with Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who coached for San Francisco last season, and Scangarello told him they run a similar offense.

“Same offense, different concepts, but I’ll be able to pick it up easy,” Sanders said of Scangarello’s advice.

“I’m looking forward to getting out to San Fran and showcasing my talent and meeting the guys and hopefully … add my explosiveness into their system and trying to win,” he said.

Sanders said he’s very appreciative of all the fans who wore his jersey number in Denver and rooted for him through all these years.

“I think about the 8-year-old kid or the 12-year-old kid that has my jersey on. I’m no longer a part of the Broncos organization. For those fans out there that enjoyed watching me play and always brought energy and sent me positive messages through the ups and downs, I’m forever grateful and thankful,” Sanders said.

John Elway spoke about the trade to sports media later.

https://twitter.com/MichaelCBS4/status/1186742901323259904