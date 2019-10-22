Broncos Trade Emmanuel Sanders To 49ersThe Broncos have traded Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks.

'All Good Things Come To An End': Emmanuel Sanders Leaves Broncos Facility After TradeEmmanuel Sanders says he expects he'll be able to pick things up in the 49ers offense pretty easily, but he'll miss the Denver fans who rooted for him and the experience of being a part of Denver's organization.

Blue Arrow-Shooting Jamal Murray Says Nuggets Need To 'Throw First Punch'Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets talked with CBS4 about his new contract and the expectations entering the new season.

'Ran Out Of Gas': Avs Coach Jared Bednar Reflects On Loss To BluesColorado had a two-man advantage for 26 seconds and made it count when MacKinnon scored a power-play goal in the first but it wasn't enough to propel them to victory.

Connor McGovern: Broncos Offense 'Is Going To Fix' ProblemsThe Broncos are coming off a 30-6 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night football and had a long weekend after playing two games in four days.