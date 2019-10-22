Comments
(CBS4) – The Broncos have traded Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks. Denver will send Sanders and their 5th round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft for a 3rd and 4th round pick in the 2020 draft.
Sanders joined the Broncos in 2014 saw immediate success in an offense led by quarterback Peyton Manning. Sanders had his first 1,000-yard season of his career in 2014, finishing the year with 1,404 yards and 9 touchdowns. He followed that up with 1,1135 yards in 2015 and 1,032 yards in 2016, but his numbers dipped in 2017.
Sanders tore his Achilles tendon in practice last season and missed the final four games of the year, but finished with 868 yards on 71 receptions.
The 10-year veteran has seen his usage dip dramatically in 2019 and has just 7 catches for 69 yards in the past three games.
