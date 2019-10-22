Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — You can watch the Eagles perform a “Hotel California” set — with an orchestra and choir — here in Denver in March 2020. Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with country star Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey — the son of the Eagles founding member Glenn Frey (1948-2016) — will be performing. The group will also perform a set of the band’s greatest hits.
The group will play at the Pepsi Center on March 26 and 28. Tickets for the Denver shows go on sale on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. local time.
The tour will start in Atlanta in February, and make stops in New York, Dallas and Houston before stopping in Denver. There will also be performances in San Francisco and Los Angeles in April.
The Eagles‘ ‘Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) became the best selling album of all time in the US earlier this year, surpassing Michael Jackson’s 1982 album “Thriller,” according to Business Insider.
