DENVER (CBS4) – For some, food in the pantry isn’t on the checklist of stuff to move, since it may just be easier to dump it. A Colorado moving company has noticed all the items in people’s cabinets that go to waste and now they’re on a mission to change that.
Colorado Hi-Tech Moving and Storage has partnered with the nonprofit Move for Hunger to encourage more people to donate nonperishables before relocating. In order to spread the message, the company has turned one of their moving trucks into a billboard as a reminder.
“People don’t want to pay for moving food and, you know, a can of green beans or corn … maybe a dollar or two, and they’ll spend more than that to move it. And so in order to to keep their weight lower they would just as soon get rid of it,” Colorado Hi-Tec’s owner David Buntyn told CBS4.
Move for Hunger estimates Buntyn’s moving business has helped to save 51,000 pounds of food from going to the dumpster.
You must log in to post a comment.