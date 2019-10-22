DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have more resources to help solve cold cases. The National Institute of Justice has given the Denver Police Department, Denver Crime Lab and Denver District Attorney’s Office a $500,000 grant to focus on violent cold cases.
District Attorney Beth McCann said they already have 72 cases from 1970 to 2016 that will be top priority.
“The funding will be shared, as I mentioned, among the three of us, the Denver DA’s Office, Denver police and the Denver Crime Lab, so that we may proceed on solving hundreds of homicide and sexual assault cases for which a suspect has been identified, but in which prosecutors have not yet been able to file charges,” said McCann.
The Crime Lab actually applied for the grant, saying it would be for DNA testing and other forensic technology.
This is the third grant Denver has received from the NIJ, totaling $1 million to help solve cold cases.
