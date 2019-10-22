BRONCOS TRADEDenver trades Emmanuel Sanders to 49ers for draft picks
SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – All residents evacuated due to the Decker Fire burning near Salida have been allowed to return home. The fire has burned 8,705 acres since it was sparked by lightning on Sept. 8.

A helicopter transports a water bucket southwest toward the Decker Fire on October 9 (credit: Facebook/Hugh Clark on Decker Fire page)

The wildfire is 55% contained and has been putting out a lot of smoke since it began.

decker fire

The Decker Fire burning near Salida (credit: CBS)

Officials say anyone who has been previously evacuated remains on pre-evacuation notice.

