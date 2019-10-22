Comments
SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – All residents evacuated due to the Decker Fire burning near Salida have been allowed to return home. The fire has burned 8,705 acres since it was sparked by lightning on Sept. 8.
The wildfire is 55% contained and has been putting out a lot of smoke since it began.
Officials say anyone who has been previously evacuated remains on pre-evacuation notice.
