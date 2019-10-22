



Broncos center Connor McGovern joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday for Xfinity Monday Live

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos are coming off a 30-6 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night football and had a long weekend after playing two games in four days.

“The four days off was nice. It’s been a grinder with camp and the season,” said McGovern. “But we’re ready to get back to work.”

One of the big numbers to stand out from Thursday’s game was the fact that Joe Flacco was sacked eight times, a career high for him.

“It was kind of on everybody,” said McGovern. “When it’s like that it’s on the whole team. I think as an offense we didn’t do a good enough job. It’s something we’ve talked about and are going to fix.”

McGovern is in his first year as a full-time starter at center.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. I think it’s the position that fits my physical attributes the best. I’ve liked the leadership role. I feel like I’ve been having a decent year and always can improve and looking forward to this next half of the season,” said McGovern.

The Broncos will visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. You can see the game at 11 a.m. on CBS4.