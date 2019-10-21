Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – At least 20 people had their cars spray painted or damaged over the weekend in Fort Collins. One car was broken into.
Two female suspects were caught on camera overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.
People posting videos on a neighborhood watch page on Facebook say the girls spray painted cars from Cypress Drive to Ponderosa Drive between Elizabeth Street and West Lake Street. That’s west of the Colorado State University Campus.
