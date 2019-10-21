BREAKING NEWSMother Accused Of Murdering Make-A-Wish Kid Olivia Gant
Filed Under:Fort Collins News, Fort Collins Police

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – At least 20 people had their cars spray painted or damaged over the weekend in Fort Collins. One car was broken into.

fort collins vandalism

(credit: CBS)

Two female suspects were caught on camera overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

fort collins vandalism

(credit: CBS)

fort collins vandalism

(credit: CBS)

People posting videos on a neighborhood watch page on Facebook say the girls spray painted cars from Cypress Drive to Ponderosa Drive between Elizabeth Street and West Lake Street. That’s west of the Colorado State University Campus.

