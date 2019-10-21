



– Cold weather starting up around this time of the year can create tough conditions for those living on the streets. A local organization is working to help the homeless by providing a warm meal and clothing. The organization Recycle God’s Love spends one Sunday a month helping the homeless outside the St. Francis Center in Denver. During this weekend’s event they handed out 200 burritos.

“There was a huge line, and it shows that we need to do more,” explained Jamie Sanchez, the founder of Recycle God’s Love. “You might not think that does a lot, but it does a huge amount.”

Sanchez’s mission to help those in need began six years ago with his wife.

“We realized there are some people who need help out there and we wanted to help,” he explained. “So we made like 20 sandwiches and went out and handed them to the homeless.”

Sanchez told CBS4 the need increased and eventually he had many people asking to help them feed the homeless. They turned to burritos, once they served more than 200 burritos every Sunday.

Sanchez said two years ago his wife lost her battle with cancer. He had to take time away from serving, but now is continuing his and his wife’s tradition.

“God just put it on my heart to keep coming out here and help the homeless,” he said. ”So many people helped me in my tough times so I want to return the favor.”

Once a month he is teaming up with others in the community to feed the homeless and provide clothing they might need. He’s encouraging others to step up as well.

“Everything here is because they give a little bit,” he said, referencing the volunteers. “And if everybody gave just a little bit, then we would be able to do so much for so many people.”

A homeless woman named Mona was picking up clothing at the event on Sunday.

“It means a lot,” she said. “It shows that people still care. And that they’re able to take time out of their busy lives to be there for people who need them.”

Sanchez said he wants the homeless to be seen and known by our community. That’s why he’s extending hope through giving, with the goal that love will continue to spread.

“If you come out here and just show yourself to them, they really just feel like they’re loved,” Sanchez said.

If you would like to learn more about Recycle God’s Love’s mission, or are interested in donating or volunteering your time, visit www.recyclegodslove.com.