LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – People scrambled for cover at the Park Meadows mall on Sunday when a gunshot went off that was fired by a man with a concealed carry permit. The City of Lone Tree sent out word on Twitter about what happened.
Officials say a man with a concealed carry license accidentally shot himself in the leg while inside the mall. He was taken to the hospital.
While the shot or shots frightened many shoppers, authorities said there was no further threat to the public.
Numerous national chain stores have recently asked that customers no longer openly carry firearms in their stores. When contacted by CBS4, Park Meadows management said they have a policy that states they don’t allow weapons inside their shopping mall.
