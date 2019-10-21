  • CBS4On Air

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Nikolas Holmes after he was caught on surveillance breaking into cars in Highlands Ranch. Deputies responded to two separate calls on Oct. 11.

A suspect seen breaking into cars in Highlands Ranch. (credit: Douglas County)

They say home surveillance video showed both crimes, and they were able to get a good description of the suspect.

Five days later, deputies pulled Holmes over and arrested him on two charges of first degree criminal trespass of auto.

