HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Nikolas Holmes after he was caught on surveillance breaking into cars in Highlands Ranch. Deputies responded to two separate calls on Oct. 11.
They say home surveillance video showed both crimes, and they were able to get a good description of the suspect.
Five days later, deputies pulled Holmes over and arrested him on two charges of first degree criminal trespass of auto.
