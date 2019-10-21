BREAKING NEWSMother Accused Of Murdering Make-A-Wish Kid Olivia Gant
(CBS4) – Routt County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested three people have been arrested following the killing of Elliot Stahl, a 26-year-old man from Steamboat Springs. The Craig Daily Press reports Skyla Piccolo-Laabs, William Ellifritz and Brooke Forquer were arrested on first degree murder charges. All three were booked into the Routt County Jail on Saturday night.

Elliot Stahl

Elliot Stahl (credit: Facebook)

Elliot Stahl was last seen alive at a Craig gas station on Oct. 12. His body was discovered by a fisherman a couple days later in the Routt County National Forest.

Skyla Piccolo-Laabs, William Ellifritz and Brooke Forquer

Skyla Piccolo-Laabs, William Ellifritz and Brooke Forquer (credit: Routt County)

The cause of death hasn’t been released so far by authorities.

