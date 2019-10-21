Comments
(CBS4) – Routt County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested three people have been arrested following the killing of Elliot Stahl, a 26-year-old man from Steamboat Springs. The Craig Daily Press reports Skyla Piccolo-Laabs, William Ellifritz and Brooke Forquer were arrested on first degree murder charges. All three were booked into the Routt County Jail on Saturday night.
Elliot Stahl was last seen alive at a Craig gas station on Oct. 12. His body was discovered by a fisherman a couple days later in the Routt County National Forest.
The cause of death hasn’t been released so far by authorities.
