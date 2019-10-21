DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system currently spinning off the coast of Washington will bring a big weather change to the Rockies on Wednesday. The result will be a cold front moving into Colorado sometime during the afternoon with rain showers developing and changing to snow around or after sunset.

The storm is moving too fast to be a significant snow producer but there is the potential to see some higher bands of snowfall if we have the right dynamics of the jet stream pass overhead. This is the type of storm that would favor areas along the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs and potentially the foothills west of Denver.

The following are four different computer forecast models ran around noon on Monday, showing potential snowfall between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Don’t get too caught up on a specific snow total for your area because the timing of a snowstorm often has more of an impact on travel than the specific amounts. Evening and overnight snow events create the most difficult travel conditions and thus there is potential for a slow and slick drive to work and school by Thursday morning.

Stay tuned for further updates from Colorado’s Weather Center at CBS4. Looking even further ahead there is another chance to see snow across the state with a new storm that should arrive late Saturday or early Sunday.