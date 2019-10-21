DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 8th Avenue and Zuni Street. The shooting reportedly happened Monday afternoon.
Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The public should expect a large police scene and should avoid the area.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of 8th & Zuni. Suspect is being transported with gunshot wound. No officers injured. Expect large police presence in the area. Watch here for more updates. Investigation ongoing. #Denver pic.twitter.com/m7EnFWouLW
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 21, 2019
Police closed 8th Ave. between Zuni St. to Wyndott. Drivers cannot travel south on Zuni St. Police advise
Further details about what preceded the shooting have not been released.
