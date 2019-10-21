Mother Kelly Gant (also known as Kelly Renee Turner) Accused Of Murdering Make-A-Wish Kid Olivia GantA mother who said her young daughter was diagnosed with a terminal illness is now accused of murdering the girl.

18 minutes ago

Coroner Identifies Woman Whose Body Was Dumped In Pueblo DumpsterA woman whose body was found in a dumpster in Pueblo has been identified by the coroner. Katie Johnston reports.

31 minutes ago

Fort Collins Vandalism Case: 2 Women Caught On CameraAt least 20 people had their cars spray painted or damaged over the weekend in Fort Collins.

50 minutes ago

Mother Accused Of Murdering Make-A-Wish Kid Olivia GantA mother who said her young daughter was diagnosed with a terminal illness is now accused of murdering the girl. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Tracking Our Next Snow ChanceWatch Meteorologist Chris Spears' forecast.

2 hours ago

Accidental Shooting In Lone Tree: Shoppers At Park Meadows Scramble For CoverPeople scrambled for cover on Sunday at the Park Meadows mall when a gunshot went off that was fired by a man with a concealed carry permit.

5 hours ago