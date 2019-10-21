BREAKING NEWSMother Accused Of Murdering Make-A-Wish Kid Olivia Gant
Denver News, Denver Police, Officer-Involved Shooting

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 8th Avenue and Zuni Street. The shooting reportedly happened Monday afternoon.

Copter4 flies over the scene of a shooting involving Denver Police near 8th Avenue and Zuni Street. (credit: CBS)

Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.



The public should expect a large police scene and should avoid the area.

Police closed 8th Ave. between Zuni St. to Wyndott. Drivers cannot travel south on Zuni St. Police advise

Further details about what preceded the shooting have not been released.

