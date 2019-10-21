  • CBS4On Air

By Dave Aguilera
DENVER(CBS)-  Wind will again be the big story across Colorado to start the week! Over the weekend the Front Range was rocked with incredible wind gusts that were strong enough to even cause a few delays at Denver International Airport.

Our Monday winds have been causing issues in the high country along with snow that continues to fall. Accidents have caused I-70 to be shut down from time to time through the morning hours.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect in the northern and part of the central mountains until 9pm Monday night. for the potential of an additonal 3 to 7″ of snow and 50-60 mph wind gusts.

The eastern plains including the Denver metro are will be breezy to windy. With gusts in Denver ranging from 20-30 mph. Weaker than Sunday’s winds that topped out at 49 mph at DIA. In southern Colorado the winds could be a little stronger as a result there is a Red Flag Warning from Pueblo down into Las Animas County.

Tuesday should be a little calmer and warmer for most of the state. The next cold front and chance for snow will roll through Wednesday into Thursday.

