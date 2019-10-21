  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Springs Airport, Colorado Springs News


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Springs Airport is hoping you will consider flying with them this holiday season. They’re offering a parking deal, hopeful it draws more business.

Travelers can get a coupon for 50% off long-term parking. It usually costs $7/day.

The offer runs from Nov. 15 through the end of the year.

LINK: Colorado Springs Airport Parking Coupon

Comments