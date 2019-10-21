Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Springs Airport is hoping you will consider flying with them this holiday season. They’re offering a parking deal, hopeful it draws more business.
Travelers can get a coupon for 50% off long-term parking. It usually costs $7/day.
The offer runs from Nov. 15 through the end of the year.
