Police Searching For Asha 'Ace' Thompson, Considered Armed & DangerousLakewood police announced the name of the man they believe killed a woman at the Blue Sky Motel in Lakewood last week.

1 minute ago

Mother Accused Of Murdering Make-A-Wish Kid, Olivia GantA mother who said her young daughter was diagnosed with a terminal illness is now accused of murdering the girl.

3 minutes ago

Carjacking Suspect Stole Cop Car Before Being Shot, Police SayDenver police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 8th Avenue and Zuni Street.

5 minutes ago

Nuggets Jamal Murray Talks About New Contract, Big ExpectationsThe sharpshooter talked with CBS4's Michael Spencer about his nickname, and fired a few blue arrows.

1 hour ago

Michael Spencer: It Benefits Broncos, Emmanuel Sanders If He Moves OnWith less than 10 days to the NFL trade deadline, the Denver Broncos are all ears.

1 hour ago

Interior Department Considers Having Private Sector Get Involved With Campground MaintenanceThe Interior Department is reviewing recommendations to modernize campgrounds at national parks.

2 hours ago