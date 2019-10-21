Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police announced the name of the man they believe killed a woman at the Blue Sky Motel in Lakewood last week. Police are looking for 32-year-old Asha Thompson, who is also known as “Ace.”
They consider him armed and dangerous.
Thompson is wanted for the murder of 32-year-old Brittany Guerin. She was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound where she later died.
Police responded to the motel near Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street on Friday night. Witnesses told police they saw four men running from the scene in different directions.
One had a gun in his hand, they say.
Police say Thompson was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, a black hat and camouflage pants.
Police ask anyone who sees Thompson to call 911 and to not approach him.
Anyone with more information about the deadly shooting is asked to call 303-763-6800.
