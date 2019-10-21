BREAKING NEWSMother Accused Of Murdering Make-A-Wish Kid Olivia Gant
Filed Under:Anthony Cuevas, Colorado News, Maria Agnes Cuevas-Garcia, Pueblo News

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman whose body was found in a dumpster in Pueblo has been identified by the coroner. Police in the southern Colorado city arrested Anthony “Antonio” Cuevas on Friday after they released video the day before showing a man believed to be him dumping a body that was in a suitcase into a dumpster.

Anthony Cuevas

The coroner’s office says Maria Agnes Cuevas-Garcia was the person who found dead. It’s unknown when the apparent murder of Cuevas-Garcia happened, and authorities so far haven’t stated what the relationship may have been between Cuevas and Cuevas-Garcia.

Cuevas faces first degree murder charges.

In the surveillance video police released, a man can be seen driving up to a dumpster and lifting what appears to be a heavy suitcase. He tosses it into the dumpster.

Surveillance video released by Pueblo police shows the body being dumped on Thursday morning

