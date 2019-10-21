  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment is testing air quality monitors in schools. CBS4 first reported on the monitors in August.

Air quality monitors used at schools in the Denver Public School District. (credit: CBS)

Now, the monitors check the air quality in 10 schools. The Denver Public School District expects to add nine by the end of the school year and another 40 over the course of three years.

Health officials spoke to CBS4 about how poor quality can directly impact how well a student performs in school.

“So what we’re looking to do is reduce the asthma rates at these schools and that’s a long term goal so in the short term health metric, we’re looking at how many times kids use inhalers, kids with asthma have higher rates of absentism and what we can do to address those,” said Michael Ogletree, the Air Quality Program manager for DPHE.

The sensors will be located near pick-up and drop-off lanes at the participating schools. They will be connected to solar panels and be painted to match the school.

