By Michael Abeyta
FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Buckle your seat belts because, as we all know, autumn in Colorado is winter lite. Especially in the high country where the aspens turn colors just in time for a coat of white.

Snow and wind move into Frisco. (credit: CBS)

On Sunday, Main Street Frisco was a winter wonderland.

“I think it’s caught a few people off guard,” said Adam Lynch.

He and his new wife, Stephanie, flew out to Frisco from Kansas City where the weather is just a bit different.

Adam and Stephanie Lynch (credit: CBS)

“Fifty-five degrees today and sunny,” Adam reports with just a hint of contempt in his voice.

The couple came to get married at Lake Dillon. Saturday was the big day, and they had perfect weather.

Snow and wind move into Frisco. (credit: CBS)

“We had the snowcapped mountains in the background and beautiful blue sky. It was incredible,” said Adam.

They are glad they didn’t opt for a Sunday service.

“We hit it perfect because if it would have been one day different, I don’t know if we would have been getting married outside,” Adam said.

Snow and wind move into Frisco. (credit: CBS)

They’re spending a few more days in Colorado and if it keeps snowing they’re okay with it.

“This is beautiful here too,” Adam admits. “It’s just a different kind of beautiful.”

