Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police, Michael Steven Harrison

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want to find Michael Steven Harrison who is suspected of murder. They say the 51-year-old is connected to a murder at the Super 8 Motel near 36th Avenue and Quebec Street.

Michael Steven Harrison (credit: Denver)

The crime happened on Friday.

Police say Harrison could be driving a 2002 silver, convertible Mercedes sedan with a specialty license plate from Florida which reads WJQ2K.

Denver police are searching for Michael Steven Harrison who is suspected of murder. (credit: Denver)

Details about the victim, or how they died were not released.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward.

