DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want to find Michael Steven Harrison who is suspected of murder. They say the 51-year-old is connected to a murder at the Super 8 Motel near 36th Avenue and Quebec Street.
The crime happened on Friday.
Police say Harrison could be driving a 2002 silver, convertible Mercedes sedan with a specialty license plate from Florida which reads WJQ2K.
Details about the victim, or how they died were not released.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward.
