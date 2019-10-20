  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police responded to a shooting on North Quebec Street and 7th Avenue on Saturday night. They say they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say there is no description of a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867.

