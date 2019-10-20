Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police responded to a shooting on North Quebec Street and 7th Avenue on Saturday night. They say they found a man with gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
#DPD Officers on scene at N. Quebec St and E. 7th Ave on a shooting. An adult male was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/o7YSee10aX
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 20, 2019
Police say there is no description of a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867.
