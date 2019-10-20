Broncos Will Consider Trading Emmanuel SandersWith less than 10 days to the NFL trade deadline, the Denver Broncos are all ears.

Francouz, Avalanche Skate Past Lightning: 'He Made Some Really Amazing Saves'Francouz made 44 saves, Tyson Jost had three goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the high-powered Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 Saturday night.

MacKinnnon Ties Sakic For 2nd Most OT-Winning Goals In Regular SeasonMacKinnon scored 3:03 into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche their sixth victory in seven games.

Denver Police: Watch Out For Recent Broncos Ticket ScamThe Denver Police Department is warning Broncos fans about a recent ticket scam.

MacKinnon Wrist Shot Scores In OT, Avalanche Beat Panthers 5-4Nathan MacKinnon scored 3:30 into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche their sixth victory in seven games this season, 5-4 over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.