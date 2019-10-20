  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Delayed Flights, Denver International Airport, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – Wind caused for dozens of delays and cancellations for incoming flights at Denver International Airport on Sunday. Airport officials warned of the conditions Sunday morning and urged passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline.

Windy weather causes 100+ delays and cancellations coming into Denver International Airport. (credit: CBS)

Some passengers who did get to DIA say their flight was worse than expected.

Windy weather causes 100+ delays and cancellations coming into Denver International Airport. (credit: CBS)

“The landing was a lot softer than expected given the turbulance,” one passenger said.

LINK: Fly Denver

Comments