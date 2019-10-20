Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Wind caused for dozens of delays and cancellations for incoming flights at Denver International Airport on Sunday. Airport officials warned of the conditions Sunday morning and urged passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline.
Some passengers who did get to DIA say their flight was worse than expected.
“The landing was a lot softer than expected given the turbulance,” one passenger said.
