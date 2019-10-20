DENVER (CBS4) – After a very windy end to the weekend with mountain snow we will see more of the same on Monday. A low pressure spinning over Nebraska is to blame for the unsettled weather.

If you have travel plans overnight and into the day on Monday across the northern and central mountains you will likely run into winter driving conditions. The snow isn’t all that heavy but it will combine with winds that could gust in excess of 50 mph at times to make for tough travel, especially on exposed passes.

For Denver on Monday anticipate a day much like Sunday with occasional clouds and wind with temperatures running up to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Highs should hit the low 50s.

Looking ahead Tuesday should be warmer with less wind around the state and then things will begin to change once again during the day on Wednesday as a new storm drops into the region. Some computer models say we could see accumulating snow in the Front Range Foothills and Denver by Thursday morning.

Another weather system will bring a chance for snow by late Saturday and early Sunday. A lot can change with this active forecast in the days ahead so be sure to check back frequently for updates and be prepared for a lot of ups and down in the temperature.