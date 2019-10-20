Francouz, Avalanche Skate Past Lightning: 'He Made Some Really Amazing Saves'Francouz made 44 saves, Tyson Jost had three goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the high-powered Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 Saturday night.

MacKinnnon Ties Sakic For 2nd Most OT-Winning Goals In Regular SeasonMacKinnon scored 3:03 into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche their sixth victory in seven games.

Denver Police: Watch Out For Recent Broncos Ticket ScamThe Denver Police Department is warning Broncos fans about a recent ticket scam.

MacKinnon Wrist Shot Scores In OT, Avalanche Beat Panthers 5-4Nathan MacKinnon scored 3:30 into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche their sixth victory in seven games this season, 5-4 over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

NBA's West Race Should Be Incredibly Good This SeasonThe Denver Nuggets are young, they already know how to win and their win total has risen in each of coach Michael Malone's first four seasons.