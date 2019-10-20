PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Classrooms in Park County will re-open on Monday for students. This is despite the Park County School District RE-2 and the South Park Education Association not coming to a resolution on an ongoing teacher strike.
District officials say teachers who have agreed to work will staff the classrooms, as well as licensed substitute teachers from around the region.
“Our other staff will also be here to support the school’s function. Buses are running, food will be served, offices will be open, paraprofessionals will be with students, special service providers will be here,” President of the Board of Directors, Kim Bundgaard, told CBS4 on Sunday.
The district and the teacher’s association have been at odds over teacher pay for a week now. The teacher’s association plans to meet on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Fairplay Fire Station.
The teachers are asking for a $6,000 a year raise. So far the negotiations haven’t gone far.
On Thursday, at a previously scheduled board meeting, two board members were sworn in. Striking teachers delivered a letter demanding that the current school board president resign.
You must log in to post a comment.