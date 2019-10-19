DENVER (CBS4) – On Saturday, runners filled the streets of Denver as part of the Humana Rock N’ Roll 5K and Half Marathon events. The start of the race also marked the kickoff of a food drive to benefit military veterans in our community.
About 40 runners took part in Humana’s Ruck March. The participants ran a 5K carrying backpacks filled with food.
“It’s about 30, 35 lbs.,” explained one runner, when asked how heavy his backpack was.
Humana teamed up with Food Bank of the Rockies to host a “March Out Hunger” food and fund drive benefiting military veterans.
“One in five families who have a veteran, either actively serving or have served in the military, utilize a food bank,” explained Jeri Cunningham, the Director of Client Management with Humana. “And we really care about our veterans.”
Erich Hardy, participated in the Ruck March. He served in the army for nine years. When he heard about how many veterans face food insecurity, he wanted to help out.
“It doesn’t feel like the respect and honor for people who did so much for our country,” Hardy told CBS4. “I’m glad were giving back and bringing light to that.”
Once the racers crossed the finish line, they dumped all the food items from their packs into three large bins. Those bins will be donated to a local food bank for people in need.
The community food drive will take from Oct. 19 – Nov. 11. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the following locations:
– Humana, 6300 S. Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO 8011
– Iora Primary Care, five locations: ioraprimarycare.com/practice-locator/
– Morning Story, 560 S. Holly Street, Denver, CO 80246
