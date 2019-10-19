ELIZABETH, Colo. (CBS4) – Elizabeth hasn’t changed much in 100 years. A recall effort of town’s trustees and mayor is dividing the community. The reason for the recall: growth.

“It’s small town. We like the feel,” said Christine Ware. She has lived in the area for 15 years and says she moved here for the community. “It’s friendly… or it used to be friendly.”

Kevin Platt is the president of The Elbert County Citizen’s Coalition. It was recently formed to try to curb growth in the county.

Platt says growth is happening in Elizabeth too fast.

“We’ve been accused of being anti-growth, and I just told you, we’re not anti-growth,” he told CBS4’s Michael Abeyta. “I just don’t want growth at 13 to 14%. I want it at 5% and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

They organized the effort to recall the town trustees and the town’s mayor because they say their quick annexation and plan for growth is too much.

“Currently Elizabeth has roughly 1,500 people in it. Under their plan, which is just a plan and we understand that, they are projecting that the population will go up to 20,000 plus.”

Ware doesn’t like the growth either, but recognizes it’s still happening and thinks the town has done a good job slowing it down.

“It’s not really like it’s happening in an instant,” she said. “It is now 15 years later and we still only have about 160 homes built.”

She doesn’t think anyone should be recalled, but the fate of at least two of the trustees will be in the hands of the voters.

“The goal is to get managed growth and not to let the developer dictate what’s going on. The trustees and the mayor are very well aware of this,” Ware said.

Platt just wants everyone to slow things down.

“We’re trying to engage with the town and have it be a little more controlled growth.”

Two of the towns trustees are already facing a recall in December. The mayor and the others are protesting their recall. On Friday, an independent clerk heard arguments from both sides and will decide if the recalls should continue.