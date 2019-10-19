DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of bikers from around Colorado gathered for a memorial ride, Saturday, to honor the life of one of their own. Mark “Munky” Berman was shot and killed on Oct. 13 in Denver.

Police arrested Alberto Calcurian and charged him with murder. A motive for the murder, or a connection between the duo, was not released by police.

“Munky Mark” operated one of Colorado’s most known towing companies that tailored specifically to motorcycle owners. His son, Marcus Berman, told CBS4 his father had a passion for helping those who loved motorcycles as much as he did.

“(The past week) has been rough,” Berman told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “It’s very painful. It’s like being stabbed through the chest.”

Berman said his father might have looked like the stereotypical rough biker. However, he said his father was a genuine man who always wanted to help others.

“It wasn’t right. What happened to him wasn’t right,” Berman said. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

“Munky died from a senseless killing,” said Laurie Montoya, founder of nonprofit Biker Down.

Montoya helped organize a memorial ride, and rally, in honor of Berman. Hundreds took to the streets, including his son.

“We are here today to celebrate the life of Munky Mark, as we called him,” Montoya said.

Munky Mark’s son said he was overwhelmed by the support of the community, adding the turnout for the event showed how much his father was cherished.

“It has been hard, and stressful. Painful. But, at the same time I have had a lot of love and support to back me and the family up,” Berman said. “My dad was a great man. He did a lot of good for a lot of people. And, to the biker community, he meant a lot.”

Calcurian is currently being held in jail on the murder charge.

“It is a little too soon for any of us to forgive. But, make no mistake, we will never forget,” Montoya said.

Berman hoped his father would be remembered for the service he gave to the community, and not for the way he died. He wished more of the public could have known his father for who he was, and not just the image he wore every day.

“Don’t judge a book by its cover. Don’t judge a book by its cover,” Berman said. “Know he was a great man, and he was well respected and well loved.”

Some told CBS4 they hope Marcus Berman would decide to pick up in his father’s footsteps by continuing to be the preferred motorcycle towing vendor in the area.