LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say four men are on the run and a woman is dead from a shooting at the Blue Sky Motel on Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street. Police responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m.
Police found the 32-year-old woman who had apparently been shot. It’s not clear whether the victim was inside or outside of the motel. She was taken to the hospital where she died.
Witnesses told police they saw three black men and one white man run in different directions from the scene. One of the suspects reportedly had a gun in his hand.
Police describe that suspect as a black man, about 5 foot 9 inches tall with an average build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black hat and camouflage pants.
Anyone with more information about this murder is asked to call 303-763-6800. You can remain anonymous.
