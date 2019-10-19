AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say two girls disappeared from their homes and are considered at risk because of their age. Police say their names are Anya, 11, and Cordelia, 9.
The girls were last seen near Quincy Avenue and Chambers Bouleard Friday afternoon. Anya was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and multi-colored leggings. She’s described as 5 feet tall and weighs 90 lbs.
Cordelia was last seen wearing a black coat with “highlighter” stripes, pink pants and pink shoes. She was carrying a backpack, police say. She’s described as 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 78 lbs.
Police say the girls left together to go to a park and were supposed to return home at 6 p.m., but never did.
Officers are currently looking throughout the neighborhood and are knocking on doors.
If you see the girls, you’re asked to call 911.
