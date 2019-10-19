  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say two girls disappeared from their homes and are considered at risk because of their age. Police say their names are Anya, 11, and Cordelia, 9.

Anya (credit: Aurora)

The girls were last seen near Quincy Avenue and Chambers Bouleard Friday afternoon. Anya was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and multi-colored leggings. She’s described as 5 feet tall and weighs 90 lbs.

Cordelia (credit: Aurora)

Cordelia was last seen wearing a black coat with “highlighter” stripes, pink pants and pink shoes. She was carrying a backpack, police say. She’s described as 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 78 lbs.

Police say the girls left together to go to a park and were supposed to return home at 6 p.m., but never did.

Officers are currently looking throughout the neighborhood and are knocking on doors.

If you see the girls, you’re asked to call 911.

