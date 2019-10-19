Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they found two girls who disappeared from their homes on Friday. They are safe and back at home. Aurora police told CBS4 shortly before 5 p.m. they were about to use police bloodhounds to look for the girls near Quincy Avenue and Parker Road.
The girls were last seen near Quincy Avenue and Chambers Bouleard Friday afternoon.
Doorbell surveillance video shows the girls walking past a home at around 5:30 p.m.
Police say the girls left together to go to a park and were supposed to return home at 6 p.m., but never did.
Officers looked throughout the neighborhood and knocked on doors.
You must log in to post a comment.