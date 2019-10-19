Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, Missing Girls

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they found two girls who disappeared from their homes on Friday. They are safe and back at home. Aurora police told CBS4 shortly before 5 p.m. they were about to use police bloodhounds to look for the girls near Quincy Avenue and Parker Road.

Anya (credit: Aurora)

The girls were last seen near Quincy Avenue and Chambers Bouleard Friday afternoon.

Cordelia (credit: Aurora)

Doorbell surveillance video shows the girls walking past a home at around 5:30 p.m.

Aurora police search for two young girls who disappeared Oct. 18. (credit: CBS)

Police say the girls left together to go to a park and were supposed to return home at 6 p.m., but never did.

Officers looked throughout the neighborhood and knocked on doors.

