SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Dry, windy conditions on Saturday made conditions worse for firefighters battling the Decker Fire near Salida. The fire has burned 8,705 acres since it was sparked by lightning on Sept. 8.
“Winds will become strong and steady with gusts to 45 mph. Erratic winds are likely on the east side of the fire. Max temperatures will range from 50-54 degrees over the fire and minimum RH (relative humidity) will be 14-17%,” officials said in a news release on Saturday.
Firefighters have contained 30% of the fire.
On Wednesday, people living on County Road 101, Bear Creek, were allowed back home. Officials say anyone who has been previously evacuated remains on pre-evacuation notice.
