Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is warning Broncos fans about a recent ticket scam. DPD responded to a theft report earlier this week.
The victim says he tried to buy four Broncos tickets on Craigslist for $500, but on the day of the game he noticed the tickets he bought didn’t have the bar code needed for entry to the game.
Police say the suspect bought the tickets legally through Ticketmaster then re-sold them to the victim. The suspect then called his bank and said the original purchase was fraudulent. The bank refunded the suspect’s money and the tickets were returned to Ticketmaster.
DPD says there are ways to protect yourself including buying tickets from official sellers such as Ticketmaster and the box office.
- Buy tickets from official ticket exchanges, such as Ticketmaster, and the team’s ticket box office. This way your ticket is fully validated by the Denver Broncos, Ticketmaster and NFL TicketExchange, and you are guaranteed access into the game.
- If the game is sold out, check back with Ticketmaster, and the NFL Ticket Exchange as tickets may become available.
- If you do use third-party online exchanges, or individuals to buy tickets, be wary of sellers asking for wire transfer of funds or cashier checks. Since these exchanges are not fully validated by the NFL, you are not guaranteed access to the game, and your funds may not be recoverable.
- Scalpers beware. It is against the law to sell tickets to events at a premium, or above face value, in Denver.
- The Denver Broncos no longer issue paper tickets. If someone tries to sell you printed tickets, it’s likely a scam.
In Denver, it is illegal to sell event tickets above face value. The Broncos no longer issue paper tickets to games.
