DENVER (CBS4) – After a clear and quiet start to the day on Saturday across Colorado we’ll see the clouds increase from the northwest by this evening ahead of an approaching storm system. Snow will develop in the northern and central mountains after sunset and it could become heavy at times overnight.

Because of the speed of this storm system we aren’t expecting high snow totals. In general most mountain locations should end up with 4-10 inches on average. There could be some isolated higher pockets. But the wind energy with this storm will combine with the snow to create very difficult driving, especially late Saturday night and early Sunday.

In Denver and on the eastern plains we will mostly just notice a temperature drop as a cold front associated with this storm crosses the state. It will also be very windy at times. Because it has been so dry that means our fire danger will be elevated. There are Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches in effect all weekend for several areas to the south and east of Denver.

There is a very slight chance that as this cold front crosses the state early Sunday it could kick up a handful of light snow showers along the Front Range, in Denver and on the adjacent plains. If this happens they shouldn’t last long or amount to much, if any, accumulation.

After this storm rolls by it should be quiet until the next system arrives sometimes late Wednesday or early Thursday.