RIDGWAY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in western Colorado are continuing to battle the Cow Creek Fire east of Ridgway from the air and the ground. The wildfire has grown to more than 650 acres in gusty wind conditions, officials said on Friday morning.
Three different spot fires ignited near the burn area, which is near the western base of Courthouse Mountain. Those spot fires together add up to an area that covers about 50 acres.
Several U.S. Forest Service roads are closed around the fire and flight restrictions are in place temporarily.
So far there’s no containment on the fire.
