



– Early season snow is falling in Colorado’s mountains and road conditions are “changing rapidly” on Vail Pass, according to the Colorado State Patrol. They sent out a tweet at 8 a.m. saying “Plan ahead and SLOW DOWN!” and it included photos of Interstate 70 with light snow on the road. At 10 a.m. a Colorado Department of Transportation camera on the summit of the pass showed snow falling but the snow mostly cleared off I-70.

A small storm system moving over the Colorado high country on Friday will cause light snow showers. Areas above 10,000 feet could see up to 1-2 inches of accumulation by late Friday afternoon. It could be just enough enough snow to cause slowdowns along Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower and Johnson Tunnels.

Then a strong storm system will hit the mountains Saturday night into Sunday. This second storm will cause much heavier snow that will last much longer. Read CBS4 meteorologist Ashton Altieri’s full report on the mountain snow.