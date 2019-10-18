Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – RTD delays due to a lack of operators could get worse. The Regional Transportation District is calling for a significant “curtailing of service” for a temporary period. It’s supposed to affect the least popular routes, which have yet to be identified.
DENVER (CBS4) – RTD delays due to a lack of operators could get worse. The Regional Transportation District is calling for a significant “curtailing of service” for a temporary period. It’s supposed to affect the least popular routes, which have yet to be identified.
RTD says the cuts could help relieve the burden on some operators who have been working overtime, in some cases that has meant 6 days a week for the past four years. But it could mean longer waits for commuters.
“Yeah, it might definitely create a bit of an inconvenience, especially for the price we pay for tickets. It might not be worth it in the future,” rider Jake Haas told CBS4 on Friday morning.
RELATED: ‘It’s Our Single Biggest Challenge’: RTD Faces Operator Shortage
The plan to cut back on routes is just a proposal at this point. RTD’s board will talk about it on Tuesday and review the proposal on Nov. 12.
To see RTD’s report which breaks down compensation and overtime over the past couple years, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.