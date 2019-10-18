RTD Service Cuts ProposedThe Regional Transportation District is calling for a significant "curtailing of service" for a temporary period.

Another Tesla Is Keyed, This Time In Canada, And Owner Shares Video With PolicePolice in Edmonton, Canada, are searching for a man who keyed a Tesla there in a similar case to the one that happened last month in Colorado. Curtis Silva reports.

Kaiser Permanente Hopes To 'Move Needle' On Youth Mental Health Needs With Play 'Ghosted'Youth mental health needs, including anxiety, depression and suicide, are rising in Colorado and Kaiser Permanente wants to do more about it.

New Shipment Of Rescue Dogs Arrive In ColoradoA Kansas man is in Denver to root on his beloved Kansas City Chiefs, but he brought a special delivery with him.

CU Researchers Excited About New NASA DevelopmentsStaff and students in the University of Colorado’s Aerospace department are excited for the future after two big NASA developments this week.

Woman Randomly Shot In Boulder, Former Bronco Justin Bannan ArrestedA former Denver Broncos and Colorado Buffaloes football player now faces attempted first degree murder charges.

