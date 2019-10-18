  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Light Rail, RTD, RTD Bus


DENVER (CBS4) – RTD delays due to a lack of operators could get worse. The Regional Transportation District is calling for a significant “curtailing of service” for a temporary period. It’s supposed to affect the least popular routes, which have yet to be identified.

RTD cuts are being proposed

(credit: CBS)

RTD says the cuts could help relieve the burden on some operators who have been working overtime, in some cases that has meant 6 days a week for the past four years. But it could mean longer waits for commuters.

“Yeah, it might definitely create a bit of an inconvenience, especially for the price we pay for tickets. It might not be worth it in the future,” rider Jake Haas told CBS4 on Friday morning.

RELATED: ‘It’s Our Single Biggest Challenge’: RTD Faces Operator Shortage

The plan to cut back on routes is just a proposal at this point. RTD’s board will talk about it on Tuesday and review the proposal on Nov. 12.

To see RTD’s report which breaks down compensation and overtime over the past couple years, click here.

Comments