A quick cold front dropped our temperatures in Colorado and brought a few inches of snow to parts of our high country. This front was the first of two that are set to move through in the next 48 hours.
Our second front will move through late on Saturday night. This will bring a decent dose of snow to our northern mountains. We have a Winter Weather Advisory from late Saturday night through noon on Sunday. Most areas along I-70, Vail, and Aspen could see 4 to 8 inches of snow! Rabbit Ears pass could be a bit tricky to travel on early Sunday as up to 12 inches of snow is possible.
Here in Denver, we aren’t looking at much of a chance for snow. However, we will get very windy as that front moves through. We have a Fire Weather Watch on Sunday for high fire danger thanks to that wind and dry conditions. That watch extends to southeastern Colorado, an area that isn’t going to see any precipitation from this storm.
A few showers are possible on Sunday night for the Front Range, but skies should clear by Monday afternoon.
